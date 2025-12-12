Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that Iran will provide Kazakhstan with transit access to open waters, including the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean, by expanding sea, rail, and air transport routes and creating joint infrastructure.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing role in regional dynamics during an exclusive interview with the Kazinform International News Agency. He remarked that Astana is increasingly playing a role in ensuring regional stability and strengthening international security.

Pezeshkian stated that Tehran is ready to provide Kazakhstan with access routes to open waters through the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean. He indicated that this initiative could enhance Iran’s role in connecting Central Asia to international transit networks.

The president noted the increase in trade exchanges between the two countries and called for the strengthening of bilateral relations and the deepening of political contacts. Regarding Tehran’s accession as an observer to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he mentioned that Iran’s presence in this framework has bolstered the country’s position in the Eurasian economic space and created new opportunities for mutual trade development.

Pezeshkian pointed out that the Iranian market holds significant potential for Kazakhstan’s exports and industrial cooperation. He also stated that entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and cultural activists from both countries can establish connections more effectively and easily through deepened cooperation.

He emphasized that Iran, Kazakhstan, and other regional countries possess capacities and capabilities comparable to those of developed countries and can achieve higher levels of development through mutual cooperation.

Additionally, Pezeshkian described the establishment of a Kazakh logistics center in southern Iran as an important step in strengthening the North-South Corridor. He added that developing shared sea, rail, and air transport routes between Iran, Kazakhstan, and other Eurasian countries will facilitate the achievement of economic and cultural objectives for both sides.

Pezeshkian also stressed the necessity of cooperation between Tehran and Astana to protect the Caspian Sea. He noted that the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea is a key framework for cooperation among littoral states, ensuring security, environmental balance, and the sustainability of economic activities. He concluded by stating that adhering to transparent and predictable mechanisms of interaction will allow the countries to effectively conserve natural resources and protect water sustainability.