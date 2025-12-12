Ashgabat: President Masoud Pezeshkian says a clear path exists for enhanced cooperation between Iran and Myanmar, calling on experts from both countries to work together to strengthen bilateral relations. Pezeshkian met and held talks with Myanmar’s Prime Minister Nyo Saw on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Summit in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation, particularly in cultural and commercial sectors, as both essential and beneficial. He referred to the historical background of Iran-Myanmar relations to underline his point. The president also highlighted Iran’s interest in the expansion of relations with the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). He added that Iran’s acceptance as a dialogue partner in this important regional institution can significantly enhance cooperation with East Asian countries, including Myanmar.

For his part, Saw said Myanmar is eager to cooperate with Iran in several areas, including oil imports and the use of Iranian oil extraction technologies. He mentioned Myanmar’s aim to export products such as leather and rubber. Saw also emphasized the importance of facilitating banking relations and establishing cooperation between the central banks of both countries to enhance trade.