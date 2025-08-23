Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the national astronomy and astrophysics team for winning the world championship, praising the achievement as a testament to the talent and determination of the country’s youth. In a message published late Friday, Pezeshkian hailed the victory as a source of pride for the nation and recognition of the young generation’s abilities.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian expressed that this victory is the result of the tireless efforts of the talented youth of Iran. He emphasized that the success, achieved for the second consecutive year, highlighted not only the knowledge and perseverance of the students but also the dedication of their families, teachers, and educators who nurtured their potential.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting young talents and advancing Iran’s position as a hub of science and technology in the region. Iran’s team won the world championship at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) with a clean sweep of five gold medals.

The IOAA is an annual competition for high school students focused on astronomy and astrophysics, and it is part of the International Science Olympiads. India hosted the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) in Mumbai from August 11 to 21, 2025, welcoming over 300 high school students from 64 countries for academic and cultural exchange.