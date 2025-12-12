Pezeshkian Highlights Strategic Partnership between Iran and Kazakhstan for Private-Sector Growth

Astana: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need to establish a sustainable network of cooperation and mutual investment between the private sectors of Iran and Kazakhstan. During a joint economic forum in Astana, the Iranian president stated that today’s global economy is built on trust, transparency, and regional connectivity, and reaffirmed that the Iranian government supports any joint initiative that improves the welfare of both nations’ citizens.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, President Pezeshkian, speaking at the closing event of his official visit to Kazakhstan, thanked the Kazakh government and people for their hospitality and highlighted the importance of Iran’s neighborhood policy. He described Kazakhstan as a strategic partner, noting that bilateral relations are rooted in shared history, deep cultural ties, and longstanding mutual respect. The visit, he said, represents not only a symbol of historical friendship but also a meaningful step toward expanding economic and trad

e cooperation.

The president reviewed recent progress in bilateral ties, citing agreements on transportation, the facilitation of visa issuance for businesspeople, and the expansion of customs and trade cooperation as key achievements. He also referred to newly signed documents covering multiple sectors, which he said will greatly benefit private companies. He urged government bodies in both countries to fully implement commitments made during the Joint Economic Commission meetings.

Despite political will on both sides, President Pezeshkian noted that the current trade volume, $340 million in 2024, remains far below potential. He stressed the importance of executing the roadmap to increase trade to $3 billion and called on public and private sectors to remove obstacles.

Highlighting Iran and Kazakhstan’s strategic positions in regional transit routes, Pezeshkian described transportation as the engine of economic development, adding that enhanced corridors could strengthen bilateral trade and link Eurasia’s

east and west.

He outlined broad opportunities for cooperation in energy, agriculture, industry, advanced technologies, tourism, and engineering services. The president said Iranian companies, experienced in navigating challenging conditions, are ready to undertake major joint projects.

According to Pezeshkian, proposed initiatives include a joint Caspian Sea shipping consortium, grain storage and distribution centers in Aktau Port, a food-processing plant in Kazakhstan, an Iranian construction-materials export park in Almaty, and expanded mineral-processing collaboration. He also supported creating a joint business council, increasing direct flights, easing the issuance of business visas, and establishing permanent trade exhibitions.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the joint economic forum would lead to practical agreements, joint ventures, and a significant rise in bilateral trade aligned with both nations’ real capacities.