South khorasan: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized that achieving excellence requires a price, highlighting the necessity of sustained effort and ambitious objectives for Iran’s development. Speaking at a meeting with investors and economic activists, Pezeshkian outlined the administration’s focus on expanding relations with friendly and neighboring countries as a key component of its agenda.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Pezeshkian expressed the administration’s readiness to remove legal obstacles in customs, politics, trade, cultural issues, or cross-border activities. He stressed the importance of striving for the best for the Iranian people and setting significant goals. Citing Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, he noted the need for Iran to be ‘the best and inspiring,’ as a broader vision leads to greater achievements.

Pezeshkian acknowledged that improvement comes with costs and pursuing advancements in science and progress is vital for national development. He conveyed confidence in Iran’s potential to reach the highest summits through determination and resolve, asserting that the nation deserves the best.

Addressing current challenges, the president remarked that adversaries perceive Iran as weak, but he assured that the country can strengthen its position through perspective and solidarity. He called for cooperation among investors, elites, technologists, and academics to overcome difficulties.

Pezeshkian emphasized his commitment to the prosperity and progress of Iran, focusing on power rather than position or fame. He noted that progress requires persistent effort and cannot be achieved overnight.

Turning to energy policy, Pezeshkian highlighted the administration’s prioritization of clean energy, particularly solar power. He reported the installation of over 3,000 megawatts of solar capacity, with an additional 200 to 300 megawatts added weekly. The president emphasized the environmental benefits of solar energy, noting its role in reducing CO2 emissions.