Ashgabat: President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the importance of expanding understanding among countries and nations, adding that the world today requires trust, peace, and unity more than ever. Pezeshkian, who traveled to Turkmenistan to attend the International Peace and Trust Summit, met and held talks with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, in Ashgabat on Friday.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian president expressed his gratitude to Berdimuhamedov for the official invitation to the summit, describing the initiative as a response to one of the fundamental needs of today’s world, highlighting it as a demonstration of a deep understanding of current global realities.

Pezeshkian noted, ‘We are pleased that, under your leadership, this constructive approach is extending from Turkmenistan to the region and beyond, allowing us all to take steps toward strengthening trust, peace, and regional security.’

For his part, Berdimuhamedov expressed his pleasure at Pezeshkian’s visit to Ashgabat, adding, ‘The current global conditions are complex, and it is necessary that we meet each other more than before and have mutual consultations.’

He described the level of bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan as favorable, noting, ‘The relations between our two countries in various areas, including trade, commerce, culture, and humanitarian efforts, are strong and constructive. We hope that this cooperation will continue to expand in the future.’

President Pezeshkian arrived in Ashgabat on Thursday evening, where he was welcomed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan in charge of economic and financial issues.