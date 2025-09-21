Washington: The Pentagon has informed journalists that they must agree not to disclose unauthorized information or face the possibility of losing access to its facilities. This new directive comes as part of a series of restrictions aimed at tightening security and limiting journalist movement within the building, which houses the Department of War, formerly known as the Department of Defense.

According to BBC, the changes follow a series of leaks over recent months. The Pentagon’s directive emphasizes that Department of War information must be approved for public release by an appropriate authorizing official, even if the information is unclassified. Journalists are required to acknowledge that decisions regarding press credentials may be influenced by unauthorized access or disclosure of classified information, or information labeled as controlled unclassified.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell stated that the guidelines reaffirm standards already in place at other military bases across the country. “These are basic, common-sense guidelines to protect sensitive information as well as the protection of national security and the safety of all who work at the Pentagon,” Parnell explained.

This move comes amid scrutiny over the handling of sensitive information by individuals such as Hegseth, who previously shared details about the bombing of Yemen in a group chat that inadvertently included a reporter. Additionally, tensions escalated in June when a leaked intelligence report appeared to contradict official statements regarding the impact of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear program.