Tehran: Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Hossein Simaei has appointed two new scientific attach©s for key regions in East Asia and Oceania. In a decree, Alireza Tavakkol Poursaleh, a faculty member of Shiraz University of Technology, was appointed as the scientific attach© and supervisor for Iranian students in East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. He will be based in Malaysia.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, simultaneously, Iman Bazrafshan, a faculty member of the University of Tehran, was appointed to the same position for students in China, South Korea, and Japan. Bazrafshan will be stationed in China.

Simaei stated the selections were made due to the appointees’ commitment and valuable experience in higher education, aligning with the legal statutes of the ministry. Based on the decrees, the attach©s will be responsible for supporting and overseeing Iranian students abroad for a two-year term.