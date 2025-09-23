New york: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate meetings with his Egyptian and Sudanese counterparts in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Araghchi, who is leading a delegation to the 80th annual session of the world body, met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty upon arrival at the UN headquarters on Monday. The two top diplomats discussed and exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly focusing on Palestine.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian foreign minister also met with his Sudanese counterpart, Muhi al-Din Salem Ahmed, who is attending the UNGA session. The discussion emphasized the significance of strengthening relations between the two countries in various fields, including trade, science and technology, agriculture, and mining.

The discussions highlighted the necessity for greater unity and cooperation among Islamic countries to address common threats and challenges, specifically referencing Israel’s actions against Palestinians and its stance towards Muslim nations. The Sudanese Foreign Minister further elaborated on the internal situation in Sudan, underscoring Khartoum’s resolve to tackle insecurity and foreign interference to achieve lasting peace and stability.