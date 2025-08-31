PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA; CHICAGO, ILLINOIS; BONN, GERMANY – Newsaktuell – 2 September 2025 – The Seeding The Future Foundation (STF), the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), and Welthungerhilfe (WHH) today announced the next chapter of the Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge (GFSC). With the conclusion of its fourth cycle, operations will transition from IFT to WHH, an international leader in food systems transformation and the fight against hunger in the Global South.

Launched by STF in 2021 and hosted by IFT, the Challenge has become a premier platform for advancing breakthrough innovations. Over four years, it has drawn more than 4,000 applications from 97 countries, awarding $1 million annually to visionary teams tackling urgent food system challenges. The program has accelerated solutions that improve food security, reduce environmental impact, and build resilience in vulnerable communities.

“We are incredibly proud of what the Challenge has achieved and the vital role we played in helping visionary innovators bring forward solutions that improve lives worldwide,” said Christie Tarantino-Dean, CEO of IFT. “Our mission to create healthier, more sustainable, and more accessible food systems has guided this partnership, and we are confident the Challenge will continue to thrive and evolve under WHH’s leadership.”

“IFT’s dedication helped build a strong global innovation platform that has inspired transformative innovations by thousands of teams globally. As we enter the next phase with WHH, we look forward to broadening the Challenge’s reach and continuing to accelerate solutions that ensure safe, nutritious, and sustainable food for all. With decades of experience in agriculture, food security, and innovation, and deep partnerships across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, WHH is uniquely positioned to lead the Challenge going forward.” said Dr. Bernhard van Lengerich, Founder and CEO of STF.

The Challenge will continue to distribute $1 million annually across three award categories for innovations that advance equitable access to safe and nutritious food, promote sustainable and regenerative practices, and deliver trusted, affordable, and appealing solutions:

Seed Grants (up to 8 at $25,000 each)

Growth Grants (up to 3 at $100,000 each)

Grand Prizes (up to 2 at $250,000 each)

Beginning with the 2025–26 cycle, opening October 15, 2025, WHH assumes full operational leadership.

“Welthungerhilfe is honored to lead the Challenge into its next phase,” said Mathias Mogge, CEO and General Secretary of WHH. “At a time of rising humanitarian needs and constrained development budgets, scalable innovations that combine efficiency, sustainability, and equity are indispensable. This Challenge will continue to spotlight and support solutions with lasting global impact.”

For more information about the Challenge, visit https://www.welthungerhilfe.org/global-food-system-challenge or email [email protected].

About Seeding The Future Foundation

STF is a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, and trusted food. It supports innovations that transform food systems and benefit both people and planet. More at seedingthefuture.org.

About Welthungerhilfe

WHH is one of Germany’s largest private aid organizations, striving for a world without hunger since 1962. In 2024, it supported nearly 19 million people in 37 countries. More at welthungerhilfe.org.

About Institute of Food Technologists