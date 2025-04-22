Swiss and Pakistani Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Progress in Iran-U.S. Talks in Calls with Araqchi



Tehran: Swiss and Pakistani foreign ministers have expressed their approval of the advancements in the Iran-U.S. talks during phone calls with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. Araqchi held discussions with his Swiss and Pakistani counterparts, focusing on both bilateral issues and international developments, specifically the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi, who is leading the negotiations with U.S. representative Steve Witkoff in Oman and Rome, provided an update to Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the progress of the talks. Araqchi expressed gratitude to Switzerland for its significant role in previous negotiations concerning Iran’s nuclear program. Cassis, in response, conveyed his satisfaction with the dialogue between Tehran and Washington and endorsed the negotiation process.

In a separate conversation, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar expressed optimism that the talks with the United States would contribut

e to peace, security, and development in the region. The two officials discussed global and regional developments, as well as bilateral relations, underscoring the necessity of ongoing high-level consultations to further strengthen ties between the neighboring Muslim countries.

Ishaq Dar had previously engaged in a phone conversation with Araqchi last Wednesday to deliberate over the negotiation process with the United States. Since the inception of the Iran-U.S. talks, Pakistan has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as means to foster peace and stability in the region, acknowledging Oman’s critical role in facilitating and hosting the discussions.