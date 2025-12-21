Tajikistan Seeks Enhanced Aviation Cooperation with Iran

Dushanbe: The head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Tajikistan has expressed a desire to expand cooperation with Iran in the civil aviation sector. This statement came during an appreciation event for representatives of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, where the Tajik official highlighted the unique expertise and professional approach of the Iranian team. He emphasized the importance of continuing and expanding collaboration with Iran in various civil aviation areas.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the call for enhanced cooperation follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Civil Aviation Organizations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan. This agreement aims to strengthen international interactions in aviation safety. In line with this, a team of Iranian experts was dispatched to Tajikistan to audit and evaluate the safety oversight status of Tajikistan’s Civil Aviation Organization.

The Iranian team conducted an interna

l assessment covering eight specialized areas of the safety oversight system. These areas included legislation, civil aviation organizational structure and management, personnel licensing and qualifications, flight operations, airworthiness and continuing fleet qualification, aviation accident and incident investigation, air navigation services, and airports and ground facilities.