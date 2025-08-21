Tehran: The CEO of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has stated that the recent 12-day conflict imposed by Israel has opened a significant opportunity to mend social divisions and strengthen the ties between the state and the nation.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hossein Jaberi Ansari, while addressing Golestan Province’s economic, employment, and investment task force, highlighted that despite the conflict’s adverse effects, it has allowed for a ‘reset’ of the Islamic Republic’s trajectory, paving the way for potential governance reforms.

Jaberi Ansari noted that the cessation of hostilities without a formal ceasefire demonstrated Iran’s social and military deterrence capabilities. He emphasized that the unity of the Iranian people, contrary to the expectations of adversaries, alongside the country’s military strength, played a crucial role in bringing the conflict to an end.

He further remarked on the absence of protest gatherings during the conflict, indicating strong national unity supported by 90 million Iranians. However, he acknowledged that challenges persist in the form of psychological, media, and economic pressures.