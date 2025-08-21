Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States for its recent threats of using force against Venezuela, warning of potential dangerous consequences for peace and security in the Caribbean region.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the United States is reportedly deploying three Aegis guided-missile destroyers to the waters off Venezuela, citing counter-narcotics efforts as the reason. This move comes weeks after the US increased the reward for the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to $50 million, alleging drug offenses related to cocaine trafficking.

The Foreign Ministry criticized these actions as a continuation of what it described as unlawful and interventionist policies by the United States towards Venezuela. It stated that such threats violate the United Nations Charter, particularly Article 2(4), which prohibits the use of force or threats against independent states, illustrating Washington’s growing disregard for international law and norms.

The Ministry reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, emphasizing respect for national sovereignty, the right to self-determination, and the prohibition of using force against sovereign nations. It expressed solidarity with Venezuela’s people and government and urged the UN Security Council and the secretary-general to urgently address the situation that could threaten Caribbean peace.