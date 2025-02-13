Press Release

1401 Penn Project Receives Repayment

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital, a leading Regional Center operator in the EB-5 industry, announced today that it has received a partial $12.38 million repayment from the recapitalization of the 1401 Penn (JF20) project.

The remaining $4.62 million balance of the $17.0 million EB-5 investment will remain invested in the project alongside a new senior lender and preferred equity provider.

Completed in July 2020, JF20 is a mixed-use development featuring a seven-story, 167-unit apartment community and over 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail in Washington, D.C.’s historic Capitol Hill neighborhood. On the ground floor of the property is The Roost, a 12,500 square foot food hall operated by Neighborhood Restaurant Group featuring 12 individual food and beverage concepts. The dynamic food hall has received critical acclaim and is quickly becoming a premier destination on Capitol Hill.

“The repayment of an EB-5 investment by a developer is an important moment in our business cycle,” said Brian Ostar, President of EB5 Capital. “We take great pride in the level of scrutiny potential deals go through. The return of funds reaffirms our investment due diligence process and highlights our team’s ability to identify viable EB-5 investment opportunities for our investors.”

This repayment marks the 18th EB5 Capital project where the company can begin returning funds to investors.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1.3 billion of foreign capital across approximately 45 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:
Katherine Willis
Director, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

