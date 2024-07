Qalqilya – Ma’an – A young man was injured on Monday by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in Qalqilya, according to medical and local sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement: “Our crews in Qalqilya (city) received a live bullet injury to the thigh of a 27-year-old man who was injured at the Habla gate and is being transferred to the hospital.”

Source: Maan News Agency