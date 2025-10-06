Tel aviv: Officials from the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), an international civilian mission aimed at delivering life-saving aid to Gaza and challenging the Israeli blockade, have denounced the Tel Aviv regime for mistreating activists in detention.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a statement cited by the Palestine al-Youm news website on Monday revealed that the flotilla participants, who have been detained by Israel since October 2, are allegedly facing abuse and mistreatment by prison guards. The statement emphasizes that the activists’ experiences reflect the daily repression faced by Palestinians under occupation. It further claims that the activists were mistreated during their detention in international waters.

The statement outlines several harsh conditions reportedly endured by the detainees, including physical violence, verbal harassment, and deprivation of essentials such as adequate drinking water, food, sleep, and medication. It also mentions prolonged confinement in uncomfortable stress positions, which are considered torture under international law.

Those deported from Israel have shared additional accounts of alleged mistreatment. Yassine Lafram, the president of the Union of Islamic Communities in Italy, recounted, “They treated us violently, pointing weapons at us.”

The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza issued a statement on Sunday holding Israel “fully responsible for the safety of the participants in the flotilla” and urged the international community to advocate for their immediate and unconditional release.

On Thursday, the Israeli Navy intercepted and seized 42 boats and ships in international waters that were on their way to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Officials from the ‘Fleet of Resilience’ condemned the Israeli action as a violation of international law and an act of ‘piracy,’ while reiterating their commitment to continue delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza until the blockade is completely lifted.