Araghchi Engages in Talks with Iran’s Envoy in Afghanistan

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held talks with the acting head of the Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan, Alireza Bikdeli, to discuss the latest developments in the neighboring country.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Bikdeli met with Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday. During the meeting, the Iranian envoy presented a report on steps taken to follow up on issues of mutual interest, particularly in economic, cultural, and consular areas.

Both sides exchanged views on the latest status of bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan, as well as the embassy’s programs in this regard.

