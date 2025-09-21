Tehran: The head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen said in a statement that “we expected practical action from the summit of Arab and Islamic leaders” in the capital of Qatar, instead of issuing a statement of condemnation.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the Yemeni people’s revolution, Mahdi Al-Mashat quoted by Al-Masirah News Network said, “The message of the Zionist regime’s aggression against Qatar was very clear to everyone.”

He added that “by attacking Doha, the Zionist regime sent this message to the rulers of Arab countries that your turn is coming too.”

Addressing the rulers of Arab countries, Al-Mashat said, “The US bases in the region are for the defense of the Zionist enemy and not for your defense, as some people think.”

He said, “The aggression of the Zionist enemy against Arab countries is an emphasis on its brutality and a sign that this regime is moving towards the path of free aggression anywhere with the open support of A

merica and the West.”