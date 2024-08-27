The new expansion includes globally recognized brands like Hackett London, Levi’s, New Yorker, Ardene, Birkenstock, Dune London, Steve Madden, Athlete’s Co., Beverly Hills Polo Club, Skechers, Tim Hortons, Asics and Allo Beirut

Apparel Group continues its Strategic Expansion in the region with 100 New Stores in the First Half of 2024 DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Apparel Group, the global leader in the fashion and lifestyle retail sector, has hit another record in its successful growth journey by opening 100+ new stores across the Middle East and Asia in the first half of 2024. Representing globally recognised brands like Steve Madden, Dune London, Athlete’s Co., Beverly Hills Polo Club, Aldo, Skechers, Tim Hortons, Asics, Hackett London, Levi’s, New Yorker, Ardene, and Allo Beirut, Apparel Group has imprinted a stronger footprint in key markets including India, Bahrain, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The launch of these new stores clearly highlights Apparel Group’s unwavering commitment to offering customers an exceptional and unparalleled shopping experience. Through these new locations, Apparel Group continues to showcase its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction, ensuring that every visit is marked by a superior level of service and a wide range of high-quality products.

Neeraj Teckchandani, the CEO of Apparel Group, said, “We are immensely proud to announce the opening of over 100 new stores in the first half of 2024. This milestone reflects our relentless commitment to expanding our footprint and enhancing the shopping experience for our customers in different communities all over the world. Each new store represents not just growth, but our dedication to innovation and excellence in the retail sector. We look forward to continuing this journey of success and delivering unparalleled value to our valued customers.”

These openings highlight Apparel Group’s strategic move towards consolidating its market presence while enhancing its commitment to bringing world-class fashion to the doorsteps of customers in these markets.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2,200+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 22,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has not only established a strong presence in the GCC – Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia & Kuwait but also strategically expanded its reach to thriving markets in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Moreover, the company has set clear strategies to venture into promising emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines, showcasing its forward-thinking approach.

Apparel Group has curated a diverse portfolio of brands, offering an omni-channel experience. These brands, originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia, include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, ALDO, Crocs, Nine West, Calvin Klein, Aéropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals. This diverse range reflects the company’s versatility and adaptability.

Apparel Group owes its impressive growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

https://www.apparelgroup.com/en/

PR@apparelglobal.com



