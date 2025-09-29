Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly criticized recent actions by the United States and European countries, describing their efforts to revive expired United Nations resolutions as invalid and an abuse of international law. In a letter addressed to his counterparts globally, Araghchi emphasized that no legitimate legal actions have been undertaken to reinstate the expired resolutions, and he accused the involved nations of unilaterally rewriting international law under the guise of the United Nations.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi’s letter rejected the claims made by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, labeling them as baseless and lacking legal foundation. The letter argues that these assertions contradict the spirit and letter of United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, which was unanimously adopted in 2015 to endorse the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). This resolution had terminated previous Security Council resolutions concerning Iran’s nuclear program and established a framework for the expiration of nuclear-related restrictions by October 18, 2025.

Araghchi’s letter further denounces the so-called snapback mechanism invoked by the aforementioned countries, stating that it is null and void. He contends that the United States, having withdrawn from the JCPOA in 2018, and the E3 countries (UK, France, and Germany) have no standing to invoke resolution 2231. The letter also highlights that the notification circulated by these countries does not satisfy the requirements of the resolution and that several member states, including Russia, China, and Iran, have expressed opposition through formal communications.

The letter warns that efforts by the E3 and the United States to revive terminated resolutions jeopardize international law by violating resolution 2231, undermine the Security Council’s authority, and damage the integrity of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. Araghchi stresses that the reinstatement of expired resolutions is not legally binding for Iran or any other UN member state and that any attempt to extend restrictions beyond the agreed date would lack legal basis.

In conclusion, Araghchi urges his counterparts to reject the claims of restored resolutions, refrain from incorporating such measures into their policies, and support multilateralism. He emphasizes the importance of upholding the credibility of international law and preventing the establishment of dangerous precedents that could compromise the authority of the Security Council and the United Nations.