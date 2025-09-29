Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has strongly criticized the efforts led by the US and European nations to reinstate United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions against Iran, labeling these attempts as unjustified and illegal.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baghaei took to his X account on Monday to express his disapproval of the UNSC’s inability to extend Resolution 2231, attributing this failure to pressure from the US. He described this as a reflection of a ‘rule-based system’ where a ruler’s decree (Presidential Decree No. 2 dated February 4, 2025) is simply executed by others.

Baghaei further highlighted a letter from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed to his counterparts globally, which stressed that the claims made by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany to re-impose UN sanctions on Iran were unfounded and lacked any legal basis.

He pointed out that nearly half of the UN Security Council, including two permanent members, do not support the legitimacy, legality, or justification of re-imposing sanctions on Iran. With 6 out of 15 members opposing the restoration of anti-Iran resolutions, Baghaei emphasized a notable divide within the Council.

The spokesperson also criticized the misuse of the JCPOA dispute resolution process by three European countries, asserting that this should not influence the expiration of Resolution 2231, which, as per its text, is set to expire on October 18, 2025.

Iran maintains that the European signatories of the JCPOA lack the legal authority to trigger a snapback, due to their own violations following the US withdrawal in 2018. Tehran insists that its reduction in nuclear commitments was a direct response to these breaches.