President Pezeshkian Urges Americans to Reject Support for Israeli Regime

New york: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized the US foreign policy in the Middle East, specifically condemning its support for what he termed the apartheid and genocidal Israeli regime. President Pezeshkian’s remarks were made during an interview with NBC, the American television and radio network.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, President Pezeshkian warned that actions by US President Donald Trump could “set fire” to the region. Pezeshkian shared these views during an appearance on ‘NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas’ while visiting New York for the United Nations General Assembly. His comments followed Trump’s UN speech, which claimed that US attacks in June had devastated Iran’s key nuclear facility.

When questioned about the potential for more war in Iran and an anticipated meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pezeshkian stated, “We’re not afraid of war. We do not seek war. President Trump has said that his administration has come to create peace, but

the path that they have embarked upon will set fire to the entire region.” He further emphasized that Iran has never initiated a war and will continue to avoid doing so, yet remains prepared to respond strongly to any aggression.

Pezeshkian urged the American administration to reconsider its use of taxpayer money to support the Israeli regime, which he accused of contributing to war and human rights violations in the region. He appealed to the American public to prevent this support from continuing, as it fosters war, crime, and apartheid. He advocated for peace, lasting security, and harmonious coexistence worldwide.

During the interview, Pezeshkian addressed various issues, including Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions, and regional dynamics. He expressed disappointment over the failure of the United Nations to uphold its ideals of peaceful dialogue among nations. Despite this, he maintained that attending the UN General Assembly was preferable to abstaining.

In response to allegations of Iran constructing

a secret nuclear facility, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s openness to inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and reiterated the peaceful intent of Iran’s nuclear activities. He warned against the consequences of re-imposing snapback sanctions, questioning the logic behind expecting cooperation after such actions.

Pezeshkian also condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, labeling them a principal cause of regional instability. He voiced solidarity with the Palestinian people and highlighted the suffering caused by the Israeli regime. Commenting on Iran-US tensions, he noted that the Iranian foreign minister’s potential meeting with American counterparts was hindered by preconditions imposed by the US, obstructing genuine dialogue.

Addressing the Iranian administration’s plans to inspire hope among its people, Pezeshkian pointed to improved relations with neighboring countries and regional condemnation of the Zionist regime’s actions. He expressed optimism that with unity, cohesion, and leadershi

p, Iran would overcome present challenges, emphasizing that every issue has a solution.