AstraZeneca Recognized as the First Company in Egypt to Achieve the Best Place to Work for Working Parents Certification

CAIRO, EGYPT – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2024 – AstraZeneca Egypt has recently been awarded the prestigious Best Place to Work for Working Parents certification highlighting its unwavering commitment to supporting employees with families and creating a workplace environment that is conducive to both professional success and personal well-being.

The “Best Places to Work for Working Parents” certification is an accolade given to companies that demonstrate exceptional support for working parents. It assesses factors like family-friendly benefits, work-life balance, flexible work arrangements, and parental leave policies. Companies that achieve this certification gain a competitive edge by attracting top talent, enhancing their reputation, and promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

In a statement, Hatem El-Werdany, Country President of AstraZeneca Egypt, expressed his pride: “We are immensely proud to receive the Best Place to Work certification for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights our dedication to creating a supportive environment where our employees can thrive. We firmly believe in fostering a sense of belonging and inclusion, where every individual feels empowered to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the Company’s success.”

Heba Elshabrawy, Human Resources Director of AstraZeneca Egypt, added: ” We’re proud that 95% of our employees consider AstraZeneca a great place to work for parents. Being a Great Place to Work is a commitment to our people, reflecting our priority to support our employees’ well-being, focusing on creating a workplace that excels in various factors such as culture, learning, development, leadership, and talent management. This recognition serves as a powerful validation of our efforts to cultivate a truly inspiring work environment where our people grow personally and professionally.”

AstraZeneca Egypt has also achieved the standard Best Place to Work certification for a couple of years along with the Best Place to Work for Females and Millennials certification demonstrating year after year its dedication to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace and its commitment to the growth and well-being of its employees.

