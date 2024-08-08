Press Release

Axi Select Traders Share Their Experience So Far on Axi’s Capital Allocation Program in New Podcast Series Axi Select Talks

iadminComments Off on Axi Select Traders Share Their Experience So Far on Axi’s Capital Allocation Program in New Podcast Series Axi Select Talks

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last summer, leading global Forex and CFD broker Axi launched Axi Select, a pioneering capital allocation program offering ambitious traders the opportunity to progress into professional trading. Over the past year, thousands of traders have joined Axi Select, and now, they are sharing their success stories through a new series Axi Select Talks.

First of all, you don’t have to pay a subscription fee, just a minimum deposit. And they really give you the chance to earn money… They have a few clear rules that make sense for both parties, and not just for the broker,” says Gerald Wintersberger, software engineer, when talking about Axi Select. As a seasoned trader, he is the first to reach Pro stage and is making steady advancement towards securing $1,000,000 in funding. Stories of other traders like Gerald would be featured in the Axi Select Talks podcast series.

Following the recent chaos that has shaken the prop trading industry resulting in numerous firms getting shut down, Axi Select seems to be the most promising choice. The trader-centric model is designed to offer traders a fair pathway to access capital funding up to $1,000,000 USD and the opportunity to earn up to 90% of their profits. Furthermore, traders have the advantage to join the program with zero registration fees, as well as benefit, among others, from unrestrictive trading conditions, and an exclusive trading room.

To view Gerald’s podcast visit:https://youtu.be/bVpYca39e9U

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

At Axi, we are proud of our reputation as an honest, and fair broker, providing our customers with outstanding service and trading conditions since 2007. We also work with leading regulatory governing authorities globally to ensure we exceed the highest standards in the industry.

Contact:mediaenquiries@axi.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1000985580

iadmin

Related Articles
Press Release

Steigenberger Hotels AG is shaping the future of hospitality under new leadership

iadmin

Wilhelm Bender elected Chairman of Supervisory Board Oliver Bonke will serve as new CEO André Witschi and Marcus Bernhardt leave Steigenberger Hotels AG Company targets to take off again after a challenging period in the market Realising full potential of Deutsche Hospitality brands is top priority FRANKFURT, Germany, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Steigenberger Hotels […]
Press Release

Dante Genomics to Participate in a Panel Presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

iadmin

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dante Genomics, a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference, and Andrea Riposati, CEO of Dante Genomics, will participate in a panel presentation on leveraging omics-based data and analytics […]
Press Release

ENSV FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Enservco Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important July 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ENSV

iadmin

NEW YORK, July 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV) between May 13, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important July 19, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you […]