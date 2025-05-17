VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a live feature boosting real-time interaction between content creators and their audiences. With this feature, content creators, influencers, and professional traders can go live, including seamless screen sharing, audio streaming, and co-hosting capabilities, allowing creators to engage directly with their community. Additionally, the platform integrates token recommendation features, enabling viewers to explore and trade crypto effortlessly during live sessions.

Bitget Launches Live Streaming, Accelerating Real-Time Engagement for Crypto Content Creators

This feature is at par with Bitget’s strategy of providing creators with a range of tools that facilitate exclusive content delivery and audience engagement. With the launch of in-built features such as real-time chat, scheduling options, and replay availability, the platform ensures that content remains accessible and interactive beyond the live broadcast.

“Crypto is an extremely fast-paced financial ecosystem, where growth and loss happen in minutes and seconds. Live feature creates a gig economy for content creators to provide an interactive experience for our users, while at the same time reaping the benefits of copy-trading, enabling them to have an alternative passive source of income through their community. Our goal here is to provide contributors and users of our community with products that resonate with their trading requirements,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The LIVE feature presents monetization opportunities for creators. Through referral mechanisms and token promotions during live sessions, creators can generate revenue while expanding their reach. Bitget plans to support creators with promotional activities, including traffic support policies and themed live events, to maximize visibility and audience engagement.

With the Bitget Live feature, users can access an immersive streaming experience, architectured to elevate the quality and immediacy of crypto-focused content. Audiences can join sessions led by creators offering deep dives into market trends, trading insights, and project analysis. With features such as real-time voice engagement, screen projection, and multi-speaker hosting, the platform enables creators to deliver interactive broadcasts. The live feature also allows users to schedule streams in advance, access past replays, and engage with listed tokens mid-session through instant trading prompts—all within a dedicated chat-enabled space that encourages continuous dialogue and community growth.

Bitget Live adds to a growing suite of creator-focused tools, including the industry-first on-chain affiliate program offering up to 40% rebates. Paired with initiatives like Strategy Plaza and Insights, Bitget continues to build a creator-first ecosystem where monetization, engagement, and user experience are seamlessly integrated.

To start going Live on Bitget, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features, including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

