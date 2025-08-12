Bitget’s KCGI 2025 Wraps Up with Record-Breaking Participation and a $6M Prize Pool Across Global Challenges

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has successfully concluded the King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI) 2025, marking one of the most competitive and community-driven events in the platform’s history. This year’s tournament drew 120,197 participants from around the world, forming a record 1,620 teams to battle across trading challenges for a share of the massive $6 million USDT prize pool.

From high-octane team battles to thrilling copy trading showdowns, trading bot challenges, hot coin competitions, and the Onchain Showdown, traders of all skill levels had the chance to prove their strategies, climb leaderboards, and earn exceptional rewards — including LALIGA & MotoGP VIP experiences, and exclusive merchandise.

At the heart of KCGI 2025 was the Team Battle, where diverse squads from across eight regions — CIS, CN, EN, EU, Global, JA, KO, and SEA — competed for glory in PnL and ROI leaderboards. The regional ROI leaderboard, a new addition this year, ensured that all eight regions shared 40% of the Team Battle prize pool, giving traders worldwide equal opportunities to shine.

With a total Team Battle pool of 3,000,000 USDT, incentives were awarded based on performance:

Top 10 teams by PnL — rewards distributed evenly among members

Top 10 teams by ROI — rewards distributed evenly among members

Top 100 individual traders by PnL or ROI also earned exclusive prizes

Captains played a crucial role, with the Team Leader Award granting the first 200 teams to meet eligibility thresholds an additional 100,000 USDT equivalent in BGB.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented: “KCGI 2025 was a celebration of skill, teamwork, and the global trading community. The incredible turnout of over 100,000 participants proves that competitive trading events can unite diverse communities, foster collaboration, and push everyone to reach new heights. At Bitget, we believe in the power of every move to ‘Make It Count’ whether it’s one kick on the field or one trade in the market. This year’s competition showed that small steps, when taken with purpose, can lead to major breakthroughs.”

With its largest prize pool to date, a record number of participants, and a dynamic mix of challenges, KCGI 2025 has cemented its status as one of the most anticipated events in the global crypto trading calendar. In the spirit of fairness and transparency, full details of the KCGI 2025 winners and prize distribution can be found on the KCGI event page.

