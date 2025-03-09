Press Release

Curia Announces Strategic Refinancing to Support Continued Growth

iadminComments Off on Curia Announces Strategic Refinancing to Support Continued Growth

ALBANY, N.Y., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia Global, Inc. (Curia), a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced it has refinanced its senior secured credit facilities.

The transaction provides Curia with incremental capital and extends the maturities of its secured credit facilities, positioning the business for continued growth, allowing the company to capitalize on the attractive market opportunities in the drug development and manufacturing markets, and advancing its mission of partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market.

“The refinancing demonstrates the confidence our lenders and investors have in Curia,” said Philip Macnabb, Chief Executive Officer. “The new credit facility will enable us to continue investing in key growth projects that enhance our differentiated capabilities and deliver greater value for our customers.”

Recent organic growth initiatives include a significant investment in Curia’s Rensselaer, New York, facility to expand commercial manufacturing capacity for complex active pharmaceutical ingredients. Curia has also made a significant investment in new state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish capabilities at the company’s facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with further plans to expand fill-finish capabilities at its Glasgow, UK facility that will more than double current GMP batch size.

About Curia

Curia is a contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with over 30 years of experience, an integrated network of 20+ global sites and 3,100+ employees partnering with biopharmaceutical customers to bring life-changing therapies to market. Our offerings in small molecule, generic APIs and biologics span discovery through commercialization, with integrated regulatory, analytical and sterile fill-finish capabilities. Our scientific and process experts, along with our regulatory compliant facilities, provide a best-in-class experience across drug substance and drug product manufacturing. From curiosity to cure, we deliver every step to accelerate your research and improve patients’ lives. Visit us at curiaglobal.com.

Corporate Contact:
Viana Bhagan
Curia Global, Inc.
+1 518 512 2111
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9391212

iadmin

Related Articles
Press Release

CKGSB Launches First Global Unicorn Programs with First Stop in Dubai

iadmin

BEIJING, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Having worked with prominent companies and leading venture capitals to set up an ecosystem in China and abroad that has fostered over 136 unicorn companies, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is launching the Global Unicorn Programs, a series of executive education programs focused on creating unicorns and […]
Press Release

Joy Spreader Group Inc. Attributes Strong Growth of Its 2021 Interim Results to Three Key Competitive Advantages

iadmin

BEIJING, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Joy Spreader Group Inc.(HKG:6988, “the Group”, “Joy Spreader”), a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has demonstrated robust growth across-the-board by continuously strengthening its competitiveness through active expansion […]
Press Release

Bombardier Defense Delivers Global 6000 Aircraft to the U.S. Air Force Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) Program

iadmin

U.S. Air Force’s Global 6000 aircraft ombardier Defense delivered the seventh Global 6000 aircraft to the U.S. Air Force for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program Bombardier’s multi-year contract with the Air Force supports a unique and reliable airborne communications platform essential for critical missions around the world   Global business jets have become go-to […]