Dexiconn to Distribute Bosch Air Conditioners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Market

DUBAI, UAE – EQS Newswire – 21 August 2024 – Dexiconn, a leading digitally driven new- age distribution and solutions company of consumer electronics, IT, Enterprise and Automation in the UAE, is pleased to announce its partnership with Bosch Home Comfort to distribute Bosch air conditioners in the UAE market.

This strategic collaboration brings Bosch’s renowned German technology and design to the region, enhancing the home comfort experience for residents.

As part of the home comfort category, Dexiconn will offer Bosch’s high-quality and durable air conditioning systems, known for their beautiful designs and superior quality of parts. The introduction of Bosch air conditioners is set to redefine comfort standards, providing UAE customers with advanced, reliable cooling solutions. “We are excited to bring Bosch air conditioners to the UAE market,” said Yahya AlShreideh, Head of CE Department at Dexiconn. “With their outstanding quality and innovative design, Bosch air conditioners align perfectly with our goal of offering our customers the best in home comfort solutions.

Our after-sales service will further enhance the customer experience, providing peace of mind and long-term satisfaction.” Key products include the Bosch Climate Line 5300 split air conditioner offering exceptional value with a variety of user-oriented features. Its advanced filter technology with multiple filtration layers and an ioniser ensures healthy and fresh air.

The system provides uniform air distribution throughout the room with its 3D swing feature and includes a memory function for louver positions as well as an exclusive stylish indoor room temperature display.

Dexiconn is committed to providing exceptional after-sale service, ensuring that customers receive comprehensive support and maintenance for their Bosch air conditioning and heating systems. This commitment to customer satisfaction highlights Dexiconn’s mission to deliver not only top-tier products but also unparalleled service.

