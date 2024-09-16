Press Release

EB5 Capital Investor Obtains First Permanent Green Card Approval in 1900 Half Street (JF24) Project

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EB5 Capital is happy to report the first I-829 petition approval in its 1900 Half Street (JF24) project, a multifamily development in Washington, DC. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues approval of the removal of conditions of residency for EB-5 investors who have completed their conditional residency period and have demonstrated that their investment has resulted in the creation of at least ten full-time jobs for qualified workers. I-829 approvals permit EB-5 investors to be lawful permanent residents of the United States.

“We’re thrilled for all the EB-5 investors involved in this project,” said Natalia Pronina, Vice President of Investor Relations at EB5 Capital. “Securing an I-829 approval is a major milestone in the EB-5 immigration process and is a true testament to a Regional Center’s experience in selecting opportunities for investors that satisfy the EB-5 program.”

Situated directly on the riverfront, JF24 was one of the first multifamily developments in Washington, DC’s Buzzard Point neighborhood. The property consists of 453 luxury apartment units, with 17,000 square feet of commercial retail space. EB5 Capital funded $44.5 million from investors representing 16 different countries. The project was completed in 2020 and generated over 1,100 EB-5 qualifying jobs for the local economy.

To date, EB5 Capital has raised foreign investor funds across over 40 EB-5 projects throughout the United States, including 18 in Washington, DC. JF24 is EB5 Capital’s 18th project to receive I-829 approval. Now that the first petitions have been approved, additional I-829 petition adjudications for this project are expected in the coming months.

About EB5 Capital

EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1 billion of foreign capital across approximately 40 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.  

