Egyptian, Saudi chiefs of staff meet on military cooperation

CAIRO, Chief of Staff of Egypt’s Armed Forces Lt.-Gen. Ahmad Khalifa and his visiting Saudi peer Fayyadh Al-Ruwaili discussed on Wednesday a number of topics of common concern.

The talks were held in light of distinguished cooperation ties between the armed forces of the two countries in several fields, Egypt’s army said in a statement.

During the meeting, Khalifa expressed Egypt’s pride for deep-rooted relations with Saudi Arabia, referring to consensus views on joint plans to benefit the two countries’ armed forces, it added.

Meanwhile, Al-Ruwaili extolled Egypt’s effective role internationally and regionally to achieve stability and security in the Middle East region, hoping for further military collaboration between the two sides.

The two chiefs co-chaired the closing session of the Saudi-Egyptian military committee that discussed activities and fields of cooperation, and transfer of scientific and training expertise in all military fields between the two sides.

Source : Kuwait News Agency

