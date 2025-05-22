SYDNEY and HONG KONG, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media Technologies Limited (“AI-Media”), a global leader in live captioning and translation solutions, has entered a groundbreaking partnership with Lightning International (“Lightning”), the leading distributor of Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channels. This collaboration aims to break down barriers and bring the joy of entertainment to every corner of the globe, and enhance revenue opportunities for FAST platforms and content owners, transforming how premium content is distributed and monetized across diverse markets. AI-Media and Lightning International Partnership

Imagine viewers in Germany – or anywhere in the world – accessing the latest news in real time, with no language barriers. This partnership addresses key challenges for FAST platforms: delivering premium, localized content to a global audience and increasing accessibility for all viewers from heart-pounding action movies to the latest chart-topping music, and even adorable pets. Leveraging AI-Media’s LEXI and LEXI Translate solutions, content is localized in real-time with live-translated captions burned directly into the feed, making it accessible in over 50 languages.

For example, a channel previously limited to English-speaking markets, can now reach fans worldwide by offering live-translated captions in French, German, Italian, Japanese, and more. This opens new distribution channels, expands viewership, and enables content monetization in previously inaccessible markets.

Tony Abrahams, CEO of AI-Media, said “This partnership with Lightning International is a game-changer for the FAST industry. By making premium content accessible and localized in real-time, we are helping platforms grow audiences and increase revenue while making global content truly inclusive.”

Transformative Benefits for FAST Platforms and Content Owners

Increased Engagement and Viewership : Captions enhance engagement, driving repeat viewership and longer watch times—a key factor for increasing ad opportunities on FAST platforms.

: Captions enhance engagement, driving repeat viewership and longer watch times—a key factor for increasing ad opportunities on FAST platforms. Greater Accessibility : AI-Media’s solutions not only benefit the d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities but also cater to the growing demand for captions among millennial and Gen Z viewers, 87% of whom find captions useful for watching video content.

: AI-Media’s solutions not only benefit the d/Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities but also cater to the growing demand for captions among millennial and Gen Z viewers, 87% of whom find captions useful for watching video content. New Revenue Streams : By breaking down language barriers, this partnership enables content owners to reach new markets, driving higher audience numbers and ad revenue.

: By breaking down language barriers, this partnership enables content owners to reach new markets, driving higher audience numbers and ad revenue. Cost-Effective Localization: Traditional live translation methods are expensive and resource intensive. AI-Media’s AI-powered solutions deliver scalable, real-time localization at a fraction of the cost, with less latency and greater reliability.

How It Works

AI-Media’s Alta and LEXI Translate solutions provide real-time transcription and translation. Captions are seamlessly integrated into the linear channel feed, which is then delivered to FAST platforms via Lightning International’s content delivery services based in Hong Kong. This approach ensures a streamlined workflow that is cost-effective, scalable, and reliable.

James Ross, CEO of Lightning International, commented “We are excited to collaborate with AI-Media. With this partnership, we are setting a new standard for localisation in the FAST industry, enabling us to unlock new markets, making it possible for every viewer to enjoy our diverse content without any language barriers.”

The future of FAST TV localisation is brighter than ever with the launch of LEXI Voice at NAB. This breakthrough in AI dubbing empowers broadcasters and content owners to deliver real-time alternate-language audio tracks—enhancing accessibility for the visually impaired and offering global audiences a more immersive, native-language experience.

About AI-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered live voice translation, captioning, and language accessibility solutions. AI-Media’s latest innovation, LEXI Voice, transforms how global audiences engage with live content – providing real-time, multilingual voice translations built on the industry-leading accuracy of its LEXI captions. Designed for broadcasters, enterprises, and event producers, LEXI Voice opens new revenue streams and audience reach by making live content instantly accessible in multiple languages. Trusted in 25+ countries, AI-Media’s end-to-end ecosystem – including iCap, Alta, Encoder Pro and the LEXI Toolkit – delivers unmatched automation, precision, and scalability. With a proven record of replacing legacy human workflows, AI-Media empowers the world’s top organisations to deliver accessible, inclusive experiences at scale.

About Lightning International

Lightning International is a content solutions company with a focus on creating and distributing TV Channels, programmes, and formats. Based in Hong Kong and the UK since 2011, Lightning further strengthened its capabilities by joining the AsiaSat family in 2023, and distributes a package of 15+ FAST channels which are already carried on numerous platforms around the world. These channels are fully curated by Lightning to broadcast standards and are available in Asia and worldwide. They include channels such as Action Hollywood Movies, Concerto TV, Docsville, NOW 70s, NOW 80s, Now 90s00s, NOW Rock, Pet Club TV, Pulse, RCM, TRACE Urban, TRACE Sport Stars, NewsWorld, Globetrotter, and our latest additions 24/7 SAMURAI-SHINOBI and hi Life! Additionally, the company licenses a full catalogue of programming, both as finished shows and formats. http://www.lightninginternational.net

Media Contact:

Fiona Habben

Head of Global Marketing

[email protected]

