New york: Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has addressed a letter to the UN Security Council, urging it to unequivocally condemn a recent terrorist attack in Sistan and Baluchestan, Southeastern Iran. The incident involved an armed ambush by the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl on Iranian law enforcement officers, resulting in the deaths of five police officers in the Damen district of Iranshahr.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani emphasized that any double standards or selective approaches in condemning terrorism are unacceptable, as they undermine the credibility of the Security Council. He highlighted the attack’s violation of international law and its implications for regional peace and security, noting that Jaish al-Adl has links to Daesh-K and foreign sponsors.

The letter outlined a previous attack by Jaish al-Adl on July 26, 2025, targeting a courthouse in Zahedan, leading to the deaths of six civilians and injuries to 24 others. The group has claimed responsibility for both incidents, underscoring their extremist nature and the threat they pose.

Iravani called for the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to condemn the terrorist acts strongly. He also urged accountability for those providing support or shelter to such groups, stressing the need for measures to eliminate international terrorism.