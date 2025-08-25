Tehran: Tehran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iranian representatives and the agency have made progress in their latest round of talks in Vienna. Reza Najafi, Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the IAEA, announced that the meeting took place on Friday evening, with the agency’s deputy director general for safeguards.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the session followed earlier discussions in Tehran with another IAEA deputy chief. Najafi said both sides continued the talks launched in Tehran, focusing on Iran’s cooperation with the IAEA in light of new circumstances created by the ‘illegal attacks’ by the United States and Israel on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.

Iran also outlined its new conditions for engagement with the IAEA under legislation recently passed by parliament, he added. He confirmed that progress was achieved and that talks will continue to finalize a guideline for future interactions.