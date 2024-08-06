EZVIZ wins the Sustainability Award’s Initiative of the Year for EZVIZ Green, which drives eco-conscious innovations while fostering global forests

Promoting both internal change and public awareness, EZVIZ Green harnesses the power of technology for a shared, better future

HOOFDDORP, The Netherlands, Aug. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EZVIZ, a global leader in smart home technology, celebrates its successful endeavor to environmental protection by winning the 2024 Sustainability Award for its EZVIZ Green initiative. This initiative combines EZVIZ’s mission to develop next-generation eco-friendly consumer technologies with its awareness campaigns led by a tree planting project, the EZVIZ Global Forest Plan. The latter uses the proceeds of the green products to continuously grow locally beneficial tree species around the world.

The Sustainability Awards by the Business Intelligence Group is an annual program that honors organizations, products, people and initiatives across industries that have prioritized sustainability as a core element of their business practices. EZVIZ Green is one of the top 20 projects named as the “Initiatives of the Year.”

“EZVIZ Green is visionary when representing a future-oriented, smart lifestyle while setting its foot on the ground with solid, tangible actions,” said Wade Wang, EZVIZ’s branding director. “Its cornerstone lies in our dream of an easy smart home that evolves with sustainability. With our products and projects, we are not only making the initiative a shared value within EZVIZ but also engaging partners and users to make a bigger impact.”

Innovation-driven, EZVIZ has integrated solar energy into its renowned home security solutions. The company now offers a wide range of battery-powered outdoor cameras and video doorbells that use compatible solar panels, reducing reliance on traditional power sources with long-lasting performance. Its latest 4K solar camera series even features built-in solar panels to minimize installation waste and additional equipment.

Notably, EZVIZ has introduced a smart cleaning robot family, all of which reuse recycled plastics in their back plates. The RE4 Plus robot vacuum was nominated for the European Green Awards due to its effective design to reduce disposable waste.

“EZVIZ Green is about striking a healthy cycle among products, people and the planet through a holistic approach,” said Wang. From 2023 to 2024, EZVIZ has financed the seeding of 1,460 trees in 10 countries, which are expected to absorb approximately 245.20 t of CO₂ during the trees’ first ten years of life.

