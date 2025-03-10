Press Release

Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet

Falcon Adds Embraer and Bombardier Private Jets to Its Fleet

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falcon has today unveiled that it will be adding Embraer Legacy 650 and Bombardier Challenger 850 private jets to its growing fleet.

Mr. Sultan Rashit Abdulla Rashit Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investments, the parent company of Falcon, said: “We are topping up our multi-million dollar investment in the Falcon private jet fleet with the aim to introduce cutting-edge cabin products on more of our aircraft, demonstrating a clear commitment to elevating the customer experience with a best-in-class suite of products across every aircraft type. The addition of more aircraft  fitted with our newest generation seats, updated cabin finishings and a contemporary colour palette also marks a significant step in ensuring more customers can consistently experience our premium private aviation products across a more modern and flexible fleet.”

Embraer’s Legacy 650 is the workhorse of executive aviation, offering comfort for 14 passengers spread across three cabin zones and travelling for up to 7,200km.

Bombardier Challenger 850 is the largest super-midsize business jet that was built by Bombardier Aerospace. Built for maximum comfort and speed, the private jet features superior cabin volume, enhancing executive comfort and productivity. It can carry up to 14 passengers in superior comfort for up to 5,200km.

Destined to become the leading private jet operator in the Middle East, Falcon aims to have a fleet of more than 50 modern private jets by late 2026.

About Falcon

Falcon is a premier aviation service provider, dedicated to delivering unparalleled luxury, safety, and convenience across all facets of private aviation. It comprises four brands: Falcon Luxe is a fleet of modern private jets available for global charter; Falcon Elite is an international network of luxurious private terminals (FBOs), Falcon Technic offers a full suite of MRO services; Falcon Flight Support ensures that every flight is seamless. From intuitive technology to discreet, anticipatory service, we obsess over the details, so you don’t have to. Discover more at flyfalcon.comInstagram and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries

Oleg Kafarov
Group Director – Brand Marketing
Alex Group Investment
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7aefc30-206a-4c60-8387-ed957df6fa32

