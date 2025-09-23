New york: The Ancient Civilizations Forum (ACF), hosted by Greece, convened in New York on Monday local time, featuring the participation of various international officials, including Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Attending the annual UN General Assembly, Araghchi emphasized the significance of ancient heritage and cultures in restoring global peace and security.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in his speech, Araghchi expressed gratitude to Greece for effectively organizing the forum, stating that the participants gather as guardians of the oldest human civilizations, whose shared heritage serves not only as a window to the past but as a compass for their collective future. He highlighted the increasing importance of their mission amid global uncertainties, advocating for the protection of cultural heritage against ongoing threats, particularly in the West Asia region.

The foreign minister called for enhanced cooperation and information sharing to safeguard these invaluable pillars of human memory. He noted that technological advancements, such as satellite imaging and artificial intelligence, have revolutionized archaeology, allowing for unprecedented discoveries and preservation efforts.

He also stressed the need for a global movement to return cultural artifacts, welcoming recent repatriations to nations like Egypt and Greece. Araghchi urged the strengthening of international legal frameworks to ensure the return of cultural properties looted during colonialism and conflicts.

Moreover, he condemned the ongoing war in Gaza, describing it as a cultural genocide and a direct assault on historical identity. He called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and an end to occupation, asserting that the preservation of culture and human life are intertwined.