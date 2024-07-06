FM: Egypt continues to do its best to end bloodshed in Sudan



Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Badr Abdel Atty has stressed that Egypt will continue to do its best in cooperation with all parties to put an end to the bloodshed in war-torn Sudan.

The minister’s remarks came on Saturday 6/7/2024 during the opening ceremony of the conference of Sudan’s civil and political powers, which kicked off in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday and attended by representatives of Sudanese factions, the United Nations, the African Union, the Arab League, the European Union, and a number of active countries concerned with the Sudanese file.

Egypt is exerting assiduous efforts to preserve the Sudanese nation for its people and help meet their aspirations and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid offered by donor countries to Sudan through Egyptian territory, according to the minister.

The minister highlighted the serious crisis faced by Sudan for more than one year and the danger of its catastrophic consequences, Spokesman for the

Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Abdel Atty also called for halting military operations immediately to protect the Sudanese nation and its people and national institutions.

The minister also called for addressing the current crisis in Sudan to help the international community reach a comprehensive political solution to meet the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Abdel Atty lauded great efforts exerted by Sudan’s neighboring countries, which received millions of displaced Sudanese people, calling on all parties of the international community to honor their commitments made at the Sudan Pledging Conference, held in Geneva in June 2023, and the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and neighboring countries, held in Paris in April 2024.

The minister praised Egypt’s humanitarian efforts since the eruption of the crisis, highlighting how it has been offering a safe haven for hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees, who joined some five million compatriots living in Egypt for several years.

Egypt also has provided the population in Sudan with foodstuff and medical supplies, in addition to working on carrying out a number of development projects to offer main services for its people, according to him.

The minister stressed that any real political solution for the crisis in Sudan should be based on a Sudanese people-developed vision without any foreign pressures or dictations along with the facilitation of the support and assistance operations of regional and international organizations and institutions, topped by the African Union, the Arab League, the United Nations and the European Union, among others.

The current crisis is a Sudanese issue which can be solved through dialogue among all effective national parties based on the respect and preservation of the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan without any interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs, he stressed.

Abdel Atty also underlined the importance of the unity of the Sudanese Armed Forces to protect the Arab co

untry and defend its security and the safety of its people.

Egypt’s hosting of the conference is part of its ongoing efforts to put an end to the war and to find ways to build comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan in cooperation with relevant regional and international partners, the minister added.

