Gaza: The Gaza Health Ministry reports that the number of Palestinians who have died from starvation during Israel’s war on Gaza has increased to 457, including 152 children.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a statement from the ministry revealed that two children succumbed to famine and malnutrition in the last 24 hours. The plight of Gaza’s residents has intensified since the Integrated Food Phase Classification (IPC), a UN-backed global hunger monitor, declared a state of famine in the region on August 22. Since this declaration, 179 people, including 37 children, have died from starvation.

The IPC’s announcement on August 22 highlighted that over half a million people in the Gaza Strip were enduring catastrophic conditions, marked by starvation and destitution. The situation has worsened following the onset of Israel’s military actions on October 7, 2023. Since then, at least 66,225 people have lost their lives, and 168,938 have been injured, with many others feared to be trapped under the de

bris in the besieged territory.