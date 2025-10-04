Tehran: Persepolis FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC drew 1-1 on October 3, 2025, in a Day 6 Iran Pro League match held at Shohada-ye Shahr-e Qods Stadium in Shahr-e Qods, Tehran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the match saw both teams displaying strong performances. Persepolis FC managed to secure the first goal of the match, setting the pace early on. However, Gol Gohar Sirjan FC responded with determination, leveling the score before the conclusion of the game.

The draw leaves both teams with shared points, impacting their standings in the league as they continue to compete in the ongoing season. The match was attended by a significant number of fans, adding to the vibrant atmosphere at the stadium.