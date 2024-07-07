GCC Secretary General Meets with Iraqi Parliament Delegation



Riyadh: he Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, met today with a delegation from the Parliament of the Republic of Iraq, headed by Sheikh Shaalan Abdul Jabbar Ali Al Karim, and including Karim Alaiwi, Jahoush Hasanein Al Khafaji, and Dr. Yaseen Al Aythawi, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi emphasized that the stability of the Republic of Iraq holds priority and importance for the GCC states due to the fraternal relations and bonds of common cooperation that bind them. This sentiment was also underscored in the statement issued by the Ministerial Council in its 160th session on the constant positions and decisions of the GCC states towards brotherly Iraq, and their support for all ongoing efforts to achieve security and stability in Iraq, Albudaiwi highlighted.

He indicated that both the GCC states and Iraq look forward to enhancing the existing cooperation in a way that benefits both parties according to their

common interests.

Several topics of mutual interest were discussed, in addition to following up on the latest regional and international developments and exchanging views on them.

Source: Saudi Press Agency