Tel aviv: Israeli naval forces have intercepted 13 vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla, a civilian-led convoy carrying humanitarian aid and foreign activists to Gaza, arresting more than 200 activists and sparking a wave of international condemnation and diplomatic fallout.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, despite the blockade, flotilla organizers said on Thursday that 30 boats remain en route to the besieged Palestinian enclave, determined to break the Israeli siege. The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 boats and nearly 500 participants, including parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, is the most high-profile symbol of opposition to Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which has brought mass starvation and famine to the territory.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces boarded 13 of the vessels in international waters, detaining more than 200 people from 37 countries. Among those detained were 30 Spaniards, 22 Italians, 21 Turks, and 12 Malaysians, according to flotilla spokesperson Saif Abukeshek. In a video update, Abukeshek emphasized that ‘the mission is going on,’ with 30 boats still navigating the Mediterranean toward Gaza’s shores.

Activists aboard the intercepted vessels posted videos on Telegram, some holding passports and saying they were abducted and being forcibly taken to Israeli ports. They reiterated that their mission was strictly humanitarian and non-violent. The interception triggered widespread protests and diplomatic rebukes across the world.

Italy saw thousands rally in support of the flotilla, following a general strike last month. Demonstrations also erupted in Brussels, Athens, Buenos Aires, and Berlin, amplifying calls for Gaza’s humanitarian access. Spain’s government urged the Israeli regime to ensure the safety and rights of the detained activists, including Spanish citizens on board.

Turkey’s foreign ministry labeled the interception ‘an act of terror,’ saying Israeli forces were endangering the lives of civilians. Ireland’s foreign minister described the flotilla as a ‘peaceful mission,’ while Sinn F©in accused Israel of ‘kidnapping’ an Irish senator aboard one of the boats. Colombian President Gustavo Petro expelled all remaining Israeli diplomats in the country, calling the interception ‘a new international crime.’

Mexico and Brazil demanded that Israel respect the rights of their citizens and lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the Israeli interception. ‘These vessels carried unarmed civilians and life-saving humanitarian supplies for Gaza, yet they were met with intimidation and coercion.’