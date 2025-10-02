Iran Criticizes UN Security Council’s Inaction on Gaza Crisis

New york: Iran’s ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, emphasized the “crimes of the Zionist regime” as examples of genocide and crimes against humanity, highlighting the UN Security Council’s paralysis in addressing the Gaza crisis.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani made these remarks during a UN General Assembly meeting concerning the veto on a proposed resolution for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. He expressed regret that the Security Council, for the sixth time in recent months, failed to adopt a resolution to halt the aggression against Palestinians, attributing this to the United States’ repeated use of its veto power.

Iravani’s statement detailed the ongoing challenges, emphasizing that the Security Council’s inability to act contradicts the international community’s support for justice, peace, and Palestinian rights. He criticized the United States for shielding Israel and enabling violations of international law, describing the Israeli

regime’s actions as ethnic cleansing, unlawful blockades, and violations of humanitarian and human rights law, which amount to genocide and crimes against humanity.

He urged that the Security Council fulfill its responsibilities by adopting measures to halt the bloodshed, ensure accountability, and protect Palestinians and other nations in the region. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, lifting of Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, rejection of annexation schemes, and condemnation of Israeli aggression against other nations.

Iravani reiterated Iran’s stance on ending the occupation in Palestine and establishing an independent Palestinian state with full UN membership, insisting that the rights of Palestinians, including self-determination and justice, must be upheld. He concluded that a sustainable resolution requires guaranteeing these rights free from foreign intervention.