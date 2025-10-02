Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, has issued a strong condemnation of the Israeli regime’s interception of the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla and the detention of activists attempting to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory. Baghaei described the Israeli attack against the civilian-led convoy as a ‘blatant violation of international principles’ and ‘an act of terror.’

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baghaei commended the flotilla’s participants, who hail from numerous countries, for their humanitarian efforts and their commitment to raising global awareness about the ongoing oppression of the Palestinian people. He highlighted the continued ethnic cleansing and killing of civilians in Gaza and stressed the legal, moral, and humanitarian obligation of all governments to end the ‘genocide in occupied Palestine’ and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate and decisive action in response to the incident. The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising over 40 boats and nearly 500 participants, including parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists, is noted as the most prominent symbol of resistance against Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli forces boarded 13 of the vessels in international waters, detaining over 200 people from 37 countries. The attacks have triggered widespread protests and diplomatic rebukes worldwide.