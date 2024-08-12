General

Injuries and clashes.. Arrest campaign in the West Bank

iadminComments Off on Injuries and clashes.. Arrest campaign in the West Bank


Bethlehem – Ma’an – The Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids, which included arrests, in several areas in the West Bank on Sunday.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested at dawn today journalist Hamza Zioud, the freed prisoner Adnan Abu Rashid from the town of Silat al-Harithiya, and the young man Ayman Samer Mar’i to pressure Basil Mar’i’s brother to surrender himself after storming their relatives’ home in the town of Kafr Dhan, west of Jenin.

In Qalqilya, the occupation forces also arrested the freed prisoner Tamer Radwan during a raid on the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the brothers Abdul Nasser and Amr Mahmoud Salah, Amr Ahmed Hamdan Saif, Mu’taman Subaih Saif, and Muhammad Jamal Fayez Masoud from the village of Burqa near Nablus.

The Red Crescent announced that its crews in Nablus dealt with a live bullet injury in the thigh, following the storming of the Ein camp in Nablus and the outbreak of clashes.

In Jerusalem, the occupation fo
rces carried out a wide-scale arrest campaign in the town of Issawiya, including: Yazan Naaji, Wael Sabta, Abdullah Obeid, Diaa Obeid, Mustafa Nasser, and Murad Nasser.

Source: Maan News Agency

iadmin

Related Articles
General

Occupation forces kill Palestinian youth in Ramallah

iadmin

A young Palestinian was shot down and martyred by Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian health sources confirmed.

Ayser Safi, 20, was martyred as he was hit in his neck in an Israeli occupation attack, the Palestinian H…
General

Thursday will be public holiday in Kuwait due to election

iadmin

KUWAIT, Thursday will be a public holiday in Kuwait due to the holding of the National Assembly elections.

The cabinet, during its weekly session held at Bayan Palace under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-…
General

Iranian forces arrest all members of terrorist team in West Azarbaijan: IRGC

Web Desk

Iranian forces have arrested all members of a terrorist team in West Azarbaijan Province for trying to smuggle weapons and ammunition into the country to be used in nationwide riots and destabilize Iranian cities. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Friday that twenty hand grenades were confiscated from the terrorists, […]