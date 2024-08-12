Injuries and clashes.. Arrest campaign in the West Bank



Bethlehem – Ma’an – The Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of raids, which included arrests, in several areas in the West Bank on Sunday.

In Jenin, the occupation forces arrested at dawn today journalist Hamza Zioud, the freed prisoner Adnan Abu Rashid from the town of Silat al-Harithiya, and the young man Ayman Samer Mar’i to pressure Basil Mar’i’s brother to surrender himself after storming their relatives’ home in the town of Kafr Dhan, west of Jenin.

In Qalqilya, the occupation forces also arrested the freed prisoner Tamer Radwan during a raid on the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the brothers Abdul Nasser and Amr Mahmoud Salah, Amr Ahmed Hamdan Saif, Mu’taman Subaih Saif, and Muhammad Jamal Fayez Masoud from the village of Burqa near Nablus.

The Red Crescent announced that its crews in Nablus dealt with a live bullet injury in the thigh, following the storming of the Ein camp in Nablus and the outbreak of clashes.

In Jerusalem, the occupation fo

rces carried out a wide-scale arrest campaign in the town of Issawiya, including: Yazan Naaji, Wael Sabta, Abdullah Obeid, Diaa Obeid, Mustafa Nasser, and Murad Nasser.

Source: Maan News Agency