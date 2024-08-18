General

Interior: Persons with special needs can register biometrics at home as of Sun.

iadminComments Off on Interior: Persons with special needs can register biometrics at home as of Sun.


KUWAIT, Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior said Friday that mobile biometric scanners would be sent to persons with medium and severe disabilities at their homes to register their finger and face prints as from Sunday, August 18.

The initiative, made by the ministry’s General Department of Criminal Evidence in collaboration with the General Directorate of Information Systems, aims to make it easier and more convenient for those persons to access to online government services.

Persons with disabilities can communicate with the security department and get an appointment for registering their biometric prints via the WhatsApp No. 94458124, according to a statement from the General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

The Ministry of Interior extended the time limit for Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates until to register their biometrics until September 30 and December 31, respectively.

Source: Kuwait News Agency

iadmin

Related Articles
General

Jazan Border Guards Thwart Smuggling 150 Kg of Khat

iadmin

Jizan: Border Guard land patrols in Jazan Region’s Al-Dayer have thwarted the smuggling of 150 kilograms of khat. Initial legal procedures were promptly carried out, and the confiscated items were transferred to the appropriate authorities.

Citizens …
General

Tajik FM congratulates Amirabdollahian on Iran’s Nat’l Day

iadmin

Tehran, IRNA- Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister SIROJIDDIN MUHRIDDIN Sirojiddin Muhriddin in a message to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated him on Iran’s National Day.I am confident that in the light of the values of friendship …
General

The President receives a cable of condolences from the King of Jordan on the death of his nephew

iadmin

Ramallah – Ma’an – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received a cable of condolences on Monday from Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, expressing his condolences over the death of his nephew, the late Reda Atta Abbas.

The King of Jordan exp…