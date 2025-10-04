Tehran: The women’s football match between Persepolis and Ilam’s Palayesh Gaz was held on Friday evening, October 3, 2025, at Shahid Kazemi Stadium in Tehran. The match, held in week four of the 18th season of Iran’s Women’s Premier League, ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the game was part of the ongoing fixtures for the league season, which features numerous teams competing for the top spot. The match showcased the talents of both teams as they vied for victory in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

The competition in the 18th season of Iran’s Women’s Premier League remains intense, with teams like Persepolis and Palayesh Gaz striving to gain crucial points. The draw leaves both teams looking forward to future matches to improve their standings in the league.