Tehran: The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan have held a telephone conversation to discuss ongoing regional developments and joint efforts to promote peace and security. The call, confirmed by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, took place between Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the conversation, both sides reaffirmed the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Iran and Pakistan. The officials also pledged to continue working together in multilateral forums to deepen mutual ties.

In mid-September, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Defense Production, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj, urged broadening defense cooperation with Iran.