Tehran: A beach motocross race took place on October 3, 2025, along the coastal road at the Sohili village on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf. The event saw participants navigating the unique terrain of the island’s coastline, offering a challenging experience for riders.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the race attracted a number of spectators who gathered along the beach to witness the high-energy event. The natural setting of Qeshm Island provided a distinctive backdrop for the race, adding to the excitement for both competitors and onlookers.