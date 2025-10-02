Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Tehran has entered into force. Signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17, 2025, the treaty officially came into effect on October 2, according to a statement from the ministry, as reported by TASS news agency.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the agreement reflects a strategic decision by both governments to deepen friendly and neighborly ties in alignment with their core national interests. Describing the treaty as a significant milestone, the statement emphasized that Russian-Iranian relations have now entered a new phase of broad strategic partnership.

The document outlines key benchmarks for long-term cooperation in priority sectors. It also envisions deeper cooperation on the international stage amid a shifting multipolar world order, including coordination within major multilateral organizations and joint efforts to promote regional stability and security while addressing shared challenges and threats.